indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

