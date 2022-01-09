Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

