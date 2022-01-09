Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
IR stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
