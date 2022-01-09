Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

