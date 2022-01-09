Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

