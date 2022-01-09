Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 242.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

