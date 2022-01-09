Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,931.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 230.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $77.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.