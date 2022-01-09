Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 158.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

