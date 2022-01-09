Inscription Capital LLC Sells 10,691 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

