Inscription Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

