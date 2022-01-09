Inscription Capital LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 119,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,411,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLBY Group stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.