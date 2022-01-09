Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Steven Wallace Cracknell Purchases 21,505 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Steven Wallace Cracknell bought 21,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,107.35 ($13,619.93).
INSG opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £48.61 million and a PE ratio of 92.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.43. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.23).
Inseego Company Profile
