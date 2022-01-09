Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Steven Wallace Cracknell Purchases 21,505 Shares

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Steven Wallace Cracknell bought 21,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,107.35 ($13,619.93).

INSG opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £48.61 million and a PE ratio of 92.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.43. Inseego Corp has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.23).

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

