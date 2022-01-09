Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,408,546.25 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

