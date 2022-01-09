Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,354,795.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
