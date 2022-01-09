Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,354,795.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

