Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

