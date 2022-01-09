Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $5,754,387.54 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $231,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

