Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $5,754,387.54 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:HCA opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $231,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
