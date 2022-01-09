Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $399,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LDI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

