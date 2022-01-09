Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $364,906.90 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STX opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $105,882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

