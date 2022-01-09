Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $250.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.49. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.