Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has $62.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

