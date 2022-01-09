Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 5,557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67.

