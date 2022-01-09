Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 1,015 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $82.65 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

