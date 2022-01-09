Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 9,811 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

