Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

