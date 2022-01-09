InterDigital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

