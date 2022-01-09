International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. Equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

