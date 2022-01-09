Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.83 and a 200-day moving average of $574.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

