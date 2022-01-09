Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $246,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.