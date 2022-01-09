Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.99 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $932.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,486 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

