Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter.

RYE opened at $53.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

