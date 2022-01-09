Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,876. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

