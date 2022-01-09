ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0699

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $963,416.91 and $16.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 207.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00204288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00032875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,684,542 coins and its circulating supply is 13,784,542 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

