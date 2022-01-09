Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

