iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.