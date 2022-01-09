iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.18 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

