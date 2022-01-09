iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

