iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 12.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.34 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

