iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

