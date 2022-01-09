iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.