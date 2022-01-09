iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

TUR stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

