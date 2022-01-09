iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $521.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

