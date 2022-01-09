Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 43,809 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,157,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 785.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 353,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

