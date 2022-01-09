Ispolink (ISP) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

