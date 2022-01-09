JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 791.67 ($10.67).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 214 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

