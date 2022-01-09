Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.75. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

