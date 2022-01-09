Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 350,840 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $88,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 261.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

