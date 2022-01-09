Jennison Associates LLC Buys 22,353 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Fortive worth $76,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 73.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

