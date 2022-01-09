Jennison Associates LLC Has $117.80 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $117,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

