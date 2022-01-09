Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,980 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,233,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $153,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

