Jennison Associates LLC Sells 638,271 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $136,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.