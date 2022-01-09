JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

